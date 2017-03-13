American Citizens: U.S. Border Agents Can Search Your Cellphone - NBC News

American Citizens: U.S. Border Agents Can Search Your Cellphone

Really?.....Hardly

Cops Can’t Search Cell Phones Without a Warrant, Supreme Court Rules

AFTER YEARS OF legal debate, the Supreme Court has told the cops to keep their hands off Americans’ cell phones–at least until they get a search warrant.

The court released a landmark decision Wednesday morning in the case of Riley vs. California, forbidding warrantless police searches of the contents of arrestees’ cell phones. The ruling opinion notes that cell phones have in fact become tiny computers in Americans’ pockets teeming with highly private data, and that gaining access to them is now fundamentally different from rifling through someone’s pockets or purse. “A decade ago officers might have occasionally stumbled across a highly personal item such as a diary, but today many of the more than 90% of American adults who own cell phones keep on their person a digital record of nearly every aspect of their lives,” the opinion reads.

That ruling contradicts the argument from U.S. prosecutors that a search of a cell phone should instead be treated “as materially indistinguishable” from a search of any other box or bag found on an arrestee’s body. “That is like saying a ride on horseback is materially indistinguishable from a flight to the moon,” the Supreme Court’s ruling reads. “Modern cell phones, as a category, implicate privacy concerns far beyond those implicated by a cigarette pack, a wallet or a purse.”